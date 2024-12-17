USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-GC571-1113 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2024) - Aircraft Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler 3rd Class Patrick Rauch, of San Pedro, Calif., directs an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, while transporting stores to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 19, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)