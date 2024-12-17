Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam's 80th Liberation Day Parade

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    80th Liberation Day Parade participant waves at crowd in Guam, U.S., Jul. 21, 2024. Thousands of people across Guam participate in events like the Liberation Day parade to celebrate and thank the U.S. military for their efforts in the liberation of Guam during World War II.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

    Guam
    Veterans
    INDOPACOM
    80th Liberation Day

