Guam's 80th Liberation Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

80th Liberation Day Parade participant waves at crowd in Guam, U.S., Jul. 21, 2024. Thousands of people across Guam participate in events like the Liberation Day parade to celebrate and thank the U.S. military for their efforts in the liberation of Guam during World War II.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)