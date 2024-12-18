USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-GC571-1099 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2024) – Sailors transport stores to the elevator on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 19, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)