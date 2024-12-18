USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-GC571-1086 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2024) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Charles Halstead, of Kenosha, Wisc., participates in a vertical replenishment-at-sea from an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 that transports stores to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 19, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)