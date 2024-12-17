USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241219-N-GC571-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Gavin Bauer, left, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Alvin Gacad, of San Diego, prepare to secure a cargo hook on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 19, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8808689
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-GC571-1078
|Resolution:
|4579x3053
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
