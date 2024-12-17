Camp Casey and PTPI Dongducheon Chapter anual banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

International People to People Korea Headquarters General Kim Gil Yeon and U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Edward Cho cut a cake at the 51st Annual Banquet at Songnae-dong, Dongducheon, Dec. 18. The PTPI Dongducheon Chapter held the event to recognize and award outstanding members for their contributions towards the success of the organization and community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)