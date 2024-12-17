Camp Casey and PTPI Dongducheon Chapter anual banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey service members and People to People International (PTPI) Dongducheon Chapter members cut a cake at the 51st Annual Banquet at Songnae-dong, Dongducheon, Dec. 18. The PTPI Dongducheon Chapter held the event to recognize and award outstanding members for their contributions towards the success of the organization and community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)