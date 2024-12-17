Camp Casey and PTPI Dongducheon Chapter anual banquet

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey (USAG) Commander Col. Edward Cho delivers a congratulatory message to service members and guests attending the 51st Annual Banquet at Songnae-dong, Dongducheon, Dec. 18. The People to People International (PTPI) Dongducheon Chapter held the event to recognize and award outstanding members for their contributions towards the success of the organization and community.
