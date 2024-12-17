USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) simulate fighting a fire during an aircraft fire fighting training on the flight deck the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)