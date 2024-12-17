USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Omar Barclay form Miami, Florida, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ethan Heffner from New Orleans, Louisiana, middle, simulate checking for hot spots while Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Zane Ferguson from Milan, Ohio, right, signals that the fire is out during an aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)