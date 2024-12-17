Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training

    USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) simulate rescuing a pilot during an aircraft fire fighting training on the flight deck the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024
    Photo ID: 8808660
    VIRIN: 241213-N-ZS816-1020
    Resolution: 5724x3816
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCTT
    DDG 65
    Firefighters
    Always Ready
    AFTT
    Excellence with Valor

