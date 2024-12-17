USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Mark Walker from Mobile, Alabama, left, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Caiden Haugh from Arlington, Texas, middle, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Apprentice Giovanni Phillips from Fort Worth, Texas, left, hold a hose during an aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)