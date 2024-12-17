USS Benfold Aircraft Fire Fighting Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Zane Ferguson from Milan, Ohio, a member of the damage control training team (DCTT), holds flags representing the type of fire while hose teams simulate fighting the fire during an aircraft firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)