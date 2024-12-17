Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benfold .50 Cal Shoot [Image 7 of 10]

    Benfold .50 Cal Shoot

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Seaman Carlos Figueroa from Houston, Texas, fires an M2 A1 .50 caliber machine gun on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during firearms training while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 22:48
    Photo ID: 8808642
    VIRIN: 241213-N-ZS816-1050
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

