Benfold Small Arms Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 11, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Dane Laster form Lees Summit, Missouri, fires an M4 rifle on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 11. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)