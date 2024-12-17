Benfold .50 Cal Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice William Thompson from Joshua, Texas, fires an M2 A1 .50 caliber machine gun from the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during firearms training while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)