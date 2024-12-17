PHILIPPINE SEA (December 13, 2024) Seaman Carlos Figueroa from Houston, Texas, racks an M2 A1 .50 caliber machine gun on the aft missile deck Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during firearms training while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8808631
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-ZS816-1035
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Benfold .50 Cal Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.