33rd Rescue Squadron Flight Operations with USS Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 12, 2024) Seaman Jasmine Toolan from San Bernardino, California, watches from the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kedena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, sits on the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 12. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)