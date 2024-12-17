33rd Rescue Squadron Flight Operations with USS Benfold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) remove chock and chains from an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kedena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, as it sits on the flight deck during flight operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 12. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)