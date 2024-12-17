Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 7, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Dillion Fisk from Angleton, Texas, left, Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Damon Robledo from Tucson. Arizona, middle, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Gabriel Ruiz from San Diego, California, right, work in sonar control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)