Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (December 7, 2024) Sonar Technicians assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) stand watch in sonar control while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8808470
    VIRIN: 241207-N-ZS816-1043
    Resolution: 4809x3206
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Benfold Small Arms Qualifications
    Benfold Small Arms Qualifications
    Benfold Small Arms Qualifications
    Benfold Small Arms Qualifications
    Benfold Small Arms Qualifications
    Benfold Small Arms Qualifications
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold
    Morning on the Bridge aboard USS Benfold
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold
    Sonar Control aboard USS Benfold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS BENFOLD
    DDG65
    Sailors
    ONWARDWITHVALOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download