Morning on the Bridge aboard USS Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (December 7, 2024) Seaman Jasmine Toolan from San Bernardino, California, right, mans the helm, while Seaman Peterlee Blaise from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, observes in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
