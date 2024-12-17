Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Army human intelligence soldiers participated in the 2023 Interrogation Olympics, held Sept. 11-14 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The annual competition tests interrogation skills through realistic, high-pressure scenarios, focusing on information elicitation, rapport-building, and strategic questioning to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 19:51
