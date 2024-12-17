Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Army human intelligence soldiers participated in the 2023 Interrogation Olympics, held Sept. 11-14 at Camp Bullis, Texas. The annual competition tests interrogation skills through realistic, high-pressure scenarios, focusing on information elicitation, rapport-building, and strategic questioning to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness.