NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 18, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) conduct mooring operations at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Dec. 18, 2024. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Springfield is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8808244
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-QR679-1005
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor [Image 9 of 9], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.