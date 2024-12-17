USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 18, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) moors at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Dec. 18, 2024. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Springfield is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)