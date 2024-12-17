Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor

    GUAM

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 18, 2024) – Cmdr. Greg Storer, commanding officer, USS Springfield (SSN 761), center, stands on the conning tower as the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Dec. 18, 2024. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Springfield is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

