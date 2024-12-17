Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds perform during the Guardians of Freedom Air Show

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thunderbirds perform during the Guardians of Freedom Air Show

    SHEPPARD AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Onlookers watch as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 27-28, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform at air shows across the country to showcase the capabilities of the United States Air Force, its Airmen, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8808182
    VIRIN: 240427-F-GV347-1337
    Resolution: 6781x4624
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform during the Guardians of Freedom Air Show, by TSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    Thunderbirds
    airshow
    Air Force
    USAF
    USAFADS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download