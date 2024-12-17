Thunderbirds perform during the Guardians of Freedom Air Show

Onlookers watch as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 27-28, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform at air shows across the country to showcase the capabilities of the United States Air Force, its Airmen, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)
|04.27.2024
|12.18.2024 18:11
|8808182
|240427-F-GV347-1337
|6781x4624
|10.02 MB
|SHEPPARD AFB, TEXAS, US
|3
|0
