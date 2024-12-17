Thunderbirds perform during the Guardians of Freedom Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Onlookers watch as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 27-28, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform at air shows across the country to showcase the capabilities of the United States Air Force, its Airmen, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)