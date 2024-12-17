Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Texas Military Department and members of the Department of Public Safety, perform a show of force during a Migration Operational Readiness Exercise in Mission, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024. The exercise is a way to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the Texas border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)