Members of the Texas Military Department and members of the Department of Public Safety, perform a show of force during a Migration Operational Readiness Exercise in Mission, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024. The exercise is a way to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the Texas border. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8808181
|VIRIN:
|241212-Z-GK303-1157
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|MISSION, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Migration Operational Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.