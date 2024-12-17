USAFA Wrestling vs CSU Pueblo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force wrestler Gage Musser goes for an ankle pick on Colorado State University Pueblo's Donn Greer during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena on Dec. 17, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated CSU Pueblo 42-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)