USAFA Wrestling vs CSU Pueblo

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force wrestler Gage Musser goes for an ankle pick on Colorado State University Pueblo's Donn Greer during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena on Dec. 17, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated CSU Pueblo 42-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8808101
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-IU057-1004
|Resolution:
|4537x3029
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
