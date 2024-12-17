Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Wrestling vs CSU Pueblo

    USAFA Wrestling vs CSU Pueblo

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force wrestler Nico Tocci attempts to pin Colorado State University Pueblo's Rhys Sellers during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy's Clune Arena on Dec. 17, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated CSU Pueblo 42-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8808091
    VIRIN: 241217-F-IU057-1001
    Resolution: 4283x2859
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Air Force Academy
    Wrestling
    USAFA

