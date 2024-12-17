Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- MWD Eper and his handler SrA Collin English train together on Dec. 18, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 16:06
    Photo ID: 8808054
    VIRIN: 241218-F-XS730-1005
    Resolution: 5031x3358
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Military Working Dog [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Academy
    Air Force
    military working dog
    K-9
    U.S.

