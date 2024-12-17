U.S. Air Force Academy -- MWD Eper and his handler SrA Collin English train together on Dec. 18, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8808053
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-XS730-1003
|Resolution:
|4651x3096
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Military Working Dog [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.