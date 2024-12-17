Gettysburg's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 16, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8807612
|VIRIN:
|241216-N-HF194-1184
|Resolution:
|2987x4480
|Size:
|936.49 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
