    Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    Gettysburg's Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 16, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8807612
    VIRIN: 241216-N-HF194-1184
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 936.49 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

