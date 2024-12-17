U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise

A Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to make contact with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2024. The U.S. and Qatari air forces joined together for Exercise Blue Sands, a USCENTCOM exercise designed to strengthen Integrated Air and Missile Defense among participating nations by enhancing theater security cooperation, partner information sharing, and multinational command and control in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)
