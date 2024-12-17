Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to make contact with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2024. The U.S. and Qatari air forces joined together for Exercise Blue Sands, a USCENTCOM exercise designed to strengthen Integrated Air and Missile Defense among participating nations by enhancing theater security cooperation, partner information sharing, and multinational command and control in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, U.S. and partners refueled in support of Blue Sands Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

