    Det 105 visits AGLS class 25-A [Image 1 of 5]

    Det 105 visits AGLS class 25-A

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Reserve Officers' Training Corps Cadets from Colorado University Boulder Detachment 105 talk with Airmen and Guardian Leadership School students at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct 28, 2024. During the visit, cadets and future non-commissioned officers engaged in open discussions where they shared perspectives and insights from each other’s journeys and aspirations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

