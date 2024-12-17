Personnel from U.S. Central Command’s J1 (Manpower and Personnel) directorate participated in a Toys for Tots ruck march on MacDill Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2024. Participants loaded backpacks with donated toys and delivered them to a Marine Corps Toys for Tots drop box. This event demonstrated USCENTCOM’s commitment to the local community by delivering toys to children in need. (U.S. Army photos by SSgt. DeAndre Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8807455
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-DJ607-1003
|Resolution:
|7610x5076
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride [Image 3 of 3], by SSG DeAndre Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.