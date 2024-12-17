Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from U.S. Central Command’s J1 (Manpower and Personnel) directorate participated in a Toys for Tots ruck march on MacDill Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2024. Participants loaded backpacks with donated toys and delivered them to a Marine Corps Toys for Tots drop box. This event demonstrated USCENTCOM’s commitment to the local community by delivering toys to children in need. (U.S. Army photos by SSgt. DeAndre Pierce)