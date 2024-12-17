Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DeAndre Pierce 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Personnel from U.S. Central Command’s J1 (Manpower and Personnel) directorate participated in a Toys for Tots ruck march on MacDill Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2024. Participants loaded backpacks with donated toys and delivered them to a Marine Corps Toys for Tots drop box. This event demonstrated USCENTCOM’s commitment to the local community by delivering toys to children in need. (U.S. Army photos by SSgt. DeAndre Pierce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:53
    Photo ID: 8807455
    VIRIN: 241213-A-DJ607-1003
    Resolution: 7610x5076
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride [Image 3 of 3], by SSG DeAndre Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride
    Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride
    Operation Sandy Sleigh Ride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    ruck
    Toys for Tots
    Marine Corps
    toys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download