Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8807204
    VIRIN: 241215-F-TV052-1087
    Resolution: 5140x3420
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR
    AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download