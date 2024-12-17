U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8807204
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-TV052-1087
|Resolution:
|5140x3420
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.