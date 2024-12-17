AFCENT A-10s fly “low and slow” over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo)