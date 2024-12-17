AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots review an aircraft maintenance log in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 13, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|12.13.2024
|12.18.2024 10:12
|8807194
|241213-F-TV052-1005
|5758x3831
|2.38 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
