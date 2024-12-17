Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6]

    AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots review an aircraft maintenance log in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 13, 2024. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and Coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

