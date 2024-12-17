AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a routine mission, Dec. 13, 2024. F-15E aircraft are employed throughout the region to bolster regional security and counter the growing threats posed by adversarial unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo)