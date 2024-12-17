A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a routine mission, Dec. 13, 2024. F-15E aircraft are employed throughout the region to bolster regional security and counter the growing threats posed by adversarial unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8807191
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-TV052-1029
|Resolution:
|4811x3201
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.