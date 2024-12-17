A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an F-15E Strike Eagle over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. Air Forces Central forces maintain an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8807190
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-TV052-1041
|Resolution:
|5764x3835
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.