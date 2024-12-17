AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an F-15E Strike Eagle over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. Air Forces Central forces maintain an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)