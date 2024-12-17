Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 6]

    AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an F-15E Strike Eagle over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. Air Forces Central forces maintain an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8807189
    VIRIN: 241213-F-TV052-1112
    Resolution: 3638x5468
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT KC-135s maintain presence over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

