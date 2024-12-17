Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC Holiday Fun Run [Image 15 of 18]

    LRMC Holiday Fun Run

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Service members, civilians, and families take part in Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's holiday fun run and ugly sweater contest in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. The event combined physical fitness with festive cheer as participants showcased their creativity in a friendly competition for the best ugly sweater, bringing the community together in celebration of the holiday season. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 02:41
    Photo ID: 8806724
    VIRIN: 241218-D-SH479-2219
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.89 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, LRMC Holiday Fun Run [Image 18 of 18], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

