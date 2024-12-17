LRMC Holiday Fun Run

Service members, civilians, and families take part in Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's holiday fun run and ugly sweater contest in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. The event combined physical fitness with festive cheer as participants showcased their creativity in a friendly competition for the best ugly sweater, bringing the community together in celebration of the holiday season. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|12.17.2024
|12.18.2024 02:41
|8806722
|241218-D-SH479-2227
|5282x3521
|14.85 MB
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|2
|0
