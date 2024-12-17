Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF 15th Brigade 14th Anniversary and Camp Naha 52nd Anniversary Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    JGSDF 15th Brigade 14th Anniversary and Camp Naha 52nd Anniversary Ceremony

    CAMP NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines observe the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Brigade unit flag while members of the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade stand in formation during the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade 14th anniversary and the Camp Naha 52nd anniversary ceremony on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 24, 2024. Marines from 3d Marine Division were invited to attend the ceremony and festival of parades, static displays and performances at the annual event. 3d Marine Division continues to work alongside the JGSDF to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    This work, JGSDF 15th Brigade 14th Anniversary and Camp Naha 52nd Anniversary Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Tucker Mocan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    USMC
    anniversary
    JGSDF
    3D MARDIV
    Camp Naha

