JGSDF 15th Brigade 14th Anniversary and Camp Naha 52nd Anniversary Ceremony

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with 15th Brigade stand in formation during the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade 14th anniversary and the Camp Naha 52nd anniversary ceremony on Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 24, 2024. Marines from 3d Marine Division were invited to attend the ceremony and festival of parades, static displays and performances at the annual event. 3d Marine Division continues to work alongside the JGSDF to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)