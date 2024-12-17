Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Conference [Image 15 of 15]

    2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Conference

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Leaders from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) engage with defense experts and industry partners during the 2023 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, held Oct. 9-11, to showcase advancements in intelligence capabilities supporting Army modernization and global operations.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 23:41
    Photo ID: 8806626
    VIRIN: 231011-D-GO124-1786
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: US
    This work, 2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Conference [Image 15 of 15], by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

