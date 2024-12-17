Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Hosts Best Squad Competition [Image 38 of 39]

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Hosts Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. — INSCOM Soldiers competed in the 2023 Best Squad Competition, held April 19-24, testing physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and teamwork through weapons qualification, medical evacuations, obstacle courses, and knowledge assessments, showcasing readiness and excellence in mission-focused scenarios.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 23:15
    This work, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Hosts Best Squad Competition [Image 39 of 39], by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #alwaysready #vigilancealways

